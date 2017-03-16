Downtown bars and restaurants prep for Patty in the Parc

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Friday, downtown Lafayette will be packed with residents celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and workers at Legends Annex and Marley’s Sports Bar say they’ve been preparing all week long.

Downtown will also be covered in green as residents celebrate the annual Patty in the Parc.

“This year it happens to be on a Friday and it looks like the weather is going to be really awesome, so we’re really looking forward to a big turnout,” Andrew Monceaux, owner of Marley’s Sports Bar, told News 10.

Residents can enjoy plenty of Irish-themed food and drinks, and that means local bars are expecting large crowds.

Legend’s Annex Manager Ted Bertrand said Patty in the Parc is always a big night for business.

“Oh yea, we’re going to be staffed up and loaded. We’ll be hitting on all cylinders. Like I said, this is something we prepare for every year, and it’s not our first rodeo, so we are ready to go.”

Bertrand said the bar always stocks up on festive beer, liquor, and mix.

“Trying to get patched up as much as possible, order as much extra liquor, cut extra fruits, and also we are going to be having green beer at our Legends Downtown location.”

And the Legends staff isn’t the only bar staff busy preparing for Friday night.

“We’re looking forward to a large crowd after the bands stop playing. It’s really an exciting time,” said Monceaux.

Tori Hargrave, a bartender at Marley’s, said she is ready to take on the St. Patty’s Day crowd.

“It’s non-stop. You need to have your barbacks ready and just have everything cold and ready to go!”

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can get them at the gate or buy them before hand at any Legends location or at Marley’s Sports Bar.

Tickets purchased at the gate Friday are $20.

Patty in the Parc is set to begin at 6:00 PM and ends at 8:00 PM.

Musical guests include Better Than Ezra and Wayne Toups.