Erath man killed in crash

Lafayette, LA – Shortly before 7:00 pm, Troopers from Troop I were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a fatality on I-10 Eastbound in Lafayette. The crash claimed the life of 21 year old Triston Bourque of Erath, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bourque was traveling east on I-10 in a 2015 Kia Soul.

He was in the right lane when he encountered traffic congestion that was stopped ahead of him.

For reasons still under investigation, Bourque failed to stop for the congestion and struck the rear of a 2007 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer being operated by 39 year old Marcus McNulty of Grand Prairie, TX.

Bourque sustained fatal injuries despite being properly restrained.

He was pronounced deceased by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

McNulty was not injured in the crash and was properly restrained.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor of the crash; however, standard toxicology tests are pending on the part of Bourque.

McNulty provided a breath sample showing no alcohol present.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists about the dangers of distracted driving.

Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury.