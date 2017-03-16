Judge will not throw out former Iberia Parish Deputy’s guilty plea on inmate beatings

A judge has denied a motion to throw out a guilty plea from a former Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Officer.

Bret Broussard pleaded guilty with 6 other deputies that they were either involved with or knew about and didn’t try to stop the beatings of several inmates in the chapel at the Iberia Parish jail.

The motion to remove his plea deal was based largely on questions about the legitimacy of then-Department of Justice civil rights division head Vanita Gupta’s position.

The motion also claimed Broussard’s intervention would not have changed what happened.

In denying the motion, U.S. District Judge Donald Walter said Broussard had agreed to the terms of the plea agreement and waived any appeals.

Broussard, along with 8 other former I.P.S.O. deputies and officers, are scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.