LSU Police investigating reported abduction, rape near sorority house

LSU Police are investigating a reported abduction and rape that reportedly began outside the Kappa Kappa Gamma house.

“The safety of the LSU community is of the utmost importance to us,” states a release from LSU. “This incident is currently under investigation, and we can assure everyone that a thorough investigation is being conducted utilizing every resource available. These types of incidents are uncommon at LSU, and we do not tolerate these things occurring on our campus and to members of the LSU family.”

The reported incident happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Baton Rouge Police was dispatched to the 1700 block of Government St. on a reported rape and stolen vehicle. When investigators arrived, they learned about the location where the crime occurred and turned the case over to the LSU Police Department.

Officials say the victim is safe. However, some students are questioning their safety on campus during the evening hours. “I feel safe most of the time, not really at night. Campus isn’t really well lit,” said Taylor Waguespack, a junior at LSU.

In contrast, freshman, Emily Couture said she feels comfortable walking by herself. “I mean, I always have my phone in my hand. I have pepper spray on my keys if I need it, but I typically feel safe when I walk on campus,” Couture said.

Police sent out an emergency message at roughly 11:45 p.m. to alert the LSU community.

The alert described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks. He was reportedly wearing a black shirt, pants, and was driving a stolen gray Hyundai Elantra (four door).

The suspect has not been captured. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or call the LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

One student did suggest that anyone walking alone should pay extra attention to their surroundings. “Make sure you’re not texting when you’re walking so that you can actually look and see what’s around you,” added Couture.

LSU’s CARE Team has reached out to the student impacted by this incident and is also available to anyone who needs assistance or counseling by contacting the Office of the Dean of Students at 225-578-4307.