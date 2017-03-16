Man arrested on theft charges in connection of 2015 murder in Jeff Davis Parish

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY)– Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a 2015 murder case in Jefferson Davis Parish ,according to the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said in a news release that Damian Vaughn Robinson was arrested in Lake Arthur for being involved in the theft of items from the home of murder victim Charles Raymond Talen, Sr., 73.

In 2015, Talen’s body was found in his home after after deputies found his vehicle on fire near Gueydan.

Robinson was booked on accessory after the fact to first degree murder and obstruction of justice.

No bond has been set at this time.