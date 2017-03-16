Man killed in an early morning shooting in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA– On March 16, 2017 at approximately 1:58 a.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 100 block of Hansel Dr. in reference to a shots fired.

Officers located 45 year old John Jones unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witnesses advised the suspect was seen fleeing the area in the victim’s vehicle, a white Buick Rendezvous, but the vehicle has since been located at a local motel unoccupied.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives are still actively following up on leads in reference to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or who knows the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.