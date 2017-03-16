Opelousas man arrested for drugs, stolen gun

Darrell Young (Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department)

On March 15, officers with the Opelousas Police Department Criminal Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Lincoln St. and N. Railroad Ave for several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, one of the vehicle’s occupants, Darrell Young, told officers that he was in possession of a firearm and also illegal narcotics.

Officers recovered a firearm, marijuana, and crack cocaine.

Officers later learned that the firearm was stolen from a vehicle earlier this year in Opelousas.

Young was booked into the Opelousas City Jail for Traffic Violations, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Crack Cocaine), Felon in Possession of Firearm, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

(Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department)

