3 arrested in connection with noose incident at Westminster Christian Academy

The following is a news release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz stated, “On March 16, 2017, one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a noose incident at Westminster turned himself in at the St. Landry Parish Jail.”

On March 7, 2017, the juvenile section began its investigation and found enough probable cause to obtain warrants on three students. Barber who is 18 was booked and later bonded out. The two juveniles were booked and released in the custody of their parents.

Sheriff Guidroz stated, “This kind of incident should never happen and will affect both sides the rest of their lives. Jokes or actions like this are hateful, humiliating, and degrading to the persons who they are directed to and will cast a very dark shadow on the students that preformed the actions for the rest of their lives.”

Judah Benjamin Barber Age 18

Opelousas, Louisiana

Charges: Public Display of a Noose on Property of Another or Public Place; Intent to Intimidate

Bond: $5,000