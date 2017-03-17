Acadiana Middle students get help planning for their future

LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY)– This St. Patrick’s Day found students at Acadiana Middle planning for their future.

The school hosted its first 8th grade Career Day to introduce students to various career options and educational opportunities within the Lafayette Parish school district.

The students learned about academies and schools of choice programs that target specific professions.

News 10’s Dalfred Jones and Darla Montgomery teamed up to talk to the students about a career in broadcasting.

Assistant Principal Lisa Samere says 8th graders from around the parish were invited and plans for next year’s event are already underway.

