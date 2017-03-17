Crowley’s Sixth Annual State of the Community Address

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Today, the Crowley Chamber of Commerce held its 2017 State of the Community Address.

Several city officials were in attendance.

“It’s a state of the community where the police jury and the school board and the city of Crowley parish seat discuss current projects and the situations we’ve come through after last year,” said Crowley Mayor Greg Jones.

For six years the Crowley Chamber of Commerce has held this event.

It invites the public and city officials to come together and discuss the progress that has been made.

“We’re so proud of accomplishments that all our schools throughout Acadia parish,” said superintendent John Bourque.

Subjects such as the economy and the school system were main topics.

“One and a half points from a A district, there’s only 22 A districts in the state, quite a growth for us from a C district almost to an A district,” said Bourque, “A lot of hard work, lot of good people contributed.”

Even the historic flood was addressed.

Overall, city officials agree it is a great way for the community to come together.

“It’s great networking,” said Bourque, “It’s great to see people come out in the school system, police jury and the city. it’s a great opportunity.”

“We can’t all get together and just drop everything and have these big long discussions,” said Mayor Jones, “So as a general information session it’s nice and it’s still networking.”

Some of the other topics addressed were drainage projects as well as state roads.

The event was held at the Grand Opera House from 11a.m. to 1p.m.