Crumbling facility forces St. Landry Parish Animal Control to temporarily shut down

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) – Structural problems have forced the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter to close its doors for the time being, however, the animal shelter director, Stacey McKnight, says that won’t stop services from going on as usual.

“We will continue to have an officer on the road that will pick up like we do everyday, we will take in a dog if you bring it to my door that’s a stray, we will continue all of those services,” said McKnight. “No dog will be euthanized because of this.”

Disintegrating ceilings and drainage issues are some of the problems McKnight says she’s been putting up with.

“Right now we’re seeing a lot of the ceiling just falling down, it’s falling into the dogs’ beds, it’s falling into the dog’s food, and it’s causing the human people that are taking care of the dogs on a daily basis some concern,” explained McKnight. “We’re seeing some rashes and we’re seeing some odd things that we haven’t had to deal with before.”

McKnight says the building holds the majority of their more aggressive dogs that have since been removed because of the disrepair.

“Its been patched, its been repaired, we kept thinking we could patch it and hold on a little longer, and its just the patchwork has come to an end,” said McKnight.

McKnight says the parish has even stepped in to help with patchwork on numerous occasions, but she says the ceiling just needs to be replaced.

“From all of this it clogged up the drain so bad Thursday that we had to close, we could not get the drains to work properly,” explained McKnight.

To make matters worse, McKnight says they currently don’t have funding for a new ceiling.

“We’ve spent the majority of our budget last year, the year before, into the animals. We’ve kind of neglected the main structure,” said McKnight.

However, an organization called ‘Friends Underwriting Rescues’ is stepping in to help.

“They’re now trying to assist and help take over putting a ceiling in the building for us,” said McKnight.

The organization’s founder, Jeanie Casanova, says she sprung into action once she realized the condition the facility was in.

“We knew this was an immediate need for the animals to make it a healthy environment, to make it a comfortable environment,” said explained Casanova. “Insulation, rat droppings, rodents falling in animal’s food and water, we can do better than this.”

McKnight says St. Landry Parish President, Bill Fontenot, is expected to come out next week and inspect the facilities further.

In the meantime, if you would like to make a donation to help the St. Landry Parish Animal Control replace its ceiling, click here.