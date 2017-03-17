Get your green on: It’s St. Patty’s in Louisiana

(The Daily Advertiser) – It’s St. Patrick’s Day week and Louisiana has the festivities to prove it. Don some green and check out one of these events this weekend.

Looking ahead: March 20-26

Louisiana Crawfish Festival is March 23-26 at the Sigur Cultural Center in Chalmette.

New Orleans Spring Fiesta Association presents its Spring Festival, a series of events celebrating the “cultural heritage that is uniquely New Orleans.” There are tours of private French Quarter homes and courtyards and a presentation of the Spring Fiesta Queen and her court in antebellum attire.

Merryville Heritage Festival is March 24-25. It celebrates the heritage of Southwest Louisiana and the area known as “No Man’s Land” with rides, vendors, music and cowboy skits. There is no admission for kids 5 and under and for active military personnel.

Hammond Smokin’ BBQ Challenge features more than 50 teams from across the country in downtown Hammond March 24-25.

The inaugural New Orleans Bourbon Festival is March 24-26 at The Sugar Mill on Convention Boulevard.

There is a Showtunes Sing-Along from 7-11 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month at Beau Soleil Café and Catering in New Iberia.

The 52nd Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show in downtown Jackson features antiques and collectibles, tours of historic homes and churches, regional artists’ show and sale, and food. It raises funds for historic preservation.

The annual ASEANA Spring Festival highlighting Asian culture is March 25 at the ASEANA Asian Gardens at the corner of Milam and Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.

Acadiana Dragon Boat Races are March 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia.

The 32nd annual World Championship Crawfish Etouffee Cook-off is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 in the Northwest Pavilion in Eunice.