Get your green on: It’s St. Patty’s in Louisiana

(The Daily Advertiser) – It’s St. Patrick’s Day week and Louisiana has the festivities to prove it. Don some green and check out one of these events this weekend.
- Patty In The Parc is 6 p.m. Friday at Parc International in downtown Lafayette. The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration features Better than Ezra and Wayne Toups this year.
- St. Paddy’s Bicycle Parade and Festival is Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kiroli Park in West Monroe.
- Patty in the Plaza is Saturday in Festival Plaza in Shreveport. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the party goes until 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, with special pricing for kids.
- Fatty’s St. Patty’s Block Party starts at 6 p.m. Friday and will feature the Seratones, The Bristol Hills, a pig roast, ice cream and drinks on Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. There is no admission.
- Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Baton Rouge starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Hundred Oaks at South Acadian Thruway.
- Iowa Rabbit Festival is Friday and Saturday at the Burton Coliseum Complex in Lake Charles. The annual event features live music and cook-offs.
- Amite Oyster Days is Friday through Sunday in downtown Amite. The festival starts at 3 p.m. Friday and features live entertainment, carnival rides, vendors and plenty of oysters.
- Louisiana Redbud Festival is Saturday on Northwest Front Street in Vivian. Events run all day, including music on the square, a parade, food and arts and craft booths.
- Festival of Live Oaks is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Iberia City Park. There will be an Easter egg hunt, arts and crafts, music, workshops, pony rides, barbecue cook-off and refreshments
Looking ahead: March 20-26
- Louisiana Crawfish Festival is March 23-26 at the Sigur Cultural Center in Chalmette.
- New Orleans Spring Fiesta Association presents its Spring Festival, a series of events celebrating the “cultural heritage that is uniquely New Orleans.” There are tours of private French Quarter homes and courtyards and a presentation of the Spring Fiesta Queen and her court in antebellum attire.
- Merryville Heritage Festival is March 24-25. It celebrates the heritage of Southwest Louisiana and the area known as “No Man’s Land” with rides, vendors, music and cowboy skits. There is no admission for kids 5 and under and for active military personnel.
- Hammond Smokin’ BBQ Challenge features more than 50 teams from across the country in downtown Hammond March 24-25.
- The inaugural New Orleans Bourbon Festival is March 24-26 at The Sugar Mill on Convention Boulevard.
- There is a Showtunes Sing-Along from 7-11 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month at Beau Soleil Café and Catering in New Iberia.
- The 52nd Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show in downtown Jackson features antiques and collectibles, tours of historic homes and churches, regional artists’ show and sale, and food. It raises funds for historic preservation.
- The annual ASEANA Spring Festival highlighting Asian culture is March 25 at the ASEANA Asian Gardens at the corner of Milam and Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.
- Acadiana Dragon Boat Races are March 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia.
- The 32nd annual World Championship Crawfish Etouffee Cook-off is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 in the Northwest Pavilion in Eunice.