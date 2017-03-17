Iberia Parish deputies seek suspects who burglarized Lydia Pharmacy

The following is a news release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who broke into the Lydia Pharmacy on Darnall Road.

Surveillance images of the suspects were taken at 1:43 am on March 17, 2017.

The suspect used a stolen white Ford F-250 to break open the front door of the pharmacy.

The two suspects entered the business and took an unknown amount of medication.

The suspects are black males. One suspect was wearing jeans and a blue jacket and a black hat.

The other suspect was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a white shirt covering his face.

The vehicle was stolen from a local farming operation earlier in the evening.

The Ford F-250 has a silver toolbox and large air compressor in the bed.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.