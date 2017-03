The following is a news release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Employees of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office participated in the Geaux Green for St Jude “Stuff the Truck” event at the Musson Patout Automotive Group.

Employees brought toys, a wagon, household items and small personal toiletry item to Musson Patout for the event.

All items will be taken to St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on April 10th.