MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A judge has ruled there will be no change of venue in the trial of former Marksville deputy marshal Derrick Stafford, KALB reports.

Stafford’s trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday in Marksville.

Stafford and Norris Greenhouse, Jr. are accused of second-degree murder in the death of 6-year-old Jeremey Mardis and attempted second-degree murder of his father, Chris Few.