Law enforcement agencies team up to find and apprehend man after seven hour search

La.(KLFY)–On Thursday members from the Duson Police Department, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office joined forces to find and apprehend a suspect who was wanted in a burglary that happened in Duson on Wednesday.

James Journigan was first spotted by Duson Police and followed him to a nearby residence. Journigan then fled that area on foot, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer John Mowell.

After a 7 hour search. Journigan was found and taken into custody.

Journigan was also wanted for a parole violation for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in Florida.