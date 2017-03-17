Law enforcement agencies team up to find and apprehend man after seven hour search

KLFY Newsroom Published:
James Journigan . Photo Courtesy Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

La.(KLFY)–On Thursday members from the Duson Police Department, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office joined forces to find and apprehend a suspect who was wanted in a burglary that happened in Duson on Wednesday.

James Journigan was first spotted by Duson Police and followed him to a nearby residence. Journigan then fled that area on foot, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer John Mowell.

After a 7 hour search. Journigan was found and taken into custody.

Journigan was also wanted for a parole violation for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in Florida.

 

 

 

