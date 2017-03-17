Local high school referee among 4 Acadiana Men arrested for child sex crimes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man who has refereed sporting events at Lafayette-area high schools is one of four local men who have been arrested for child sex crimes, according to a news release from Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested four Acadiana men on multiple charges of child pornography and indecent behavior with juveniles.

“My office and I continue to use every resource we have to investigate and arrest child predators,” said General Landry. “We will neither slow down nor stop in our pursuit of those who exploit Louisiana’s children.”

Mark Cole, 59 of Lafayette, was arrested on 100 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Javonne Jackson, 37, of Crowley, was arrested on 100 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Bonin, 34 of New Iberia, was arrested on one count of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children. He was arrested and booked into the New Iberia Correction Center following a join investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

D’Juan Poole, 23 of Lafayette, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with Juveniles after allegedly portraying himself as a juvenile and initiating sexual text messages with an actual juvenile. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail following an investigation by the LBI Cyber Crime Unit. Poole worked as a high school sports official and therefore had easy access to juveniles. If anyone has information on other possible victims of Poole, please contact the LBI at 800-256-4506; callers do not have to give their names.

General Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age. Again – to report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.