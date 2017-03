LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in the theft of a cell phone.

On March 7th, the man in the picture took the cell phone from a customer who was paying for his bill, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer John Mowell.

The suspect was seen driving Toyota Tundra shown above.

Anyone who has information that could be helpful is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 236 5895.