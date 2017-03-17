Part of Lafayette General Medical driveway under construction

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
A map showing the area of construction and the short term Emergency Room entrance. Photo Courtesy Lafayette General Health

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–On Saturday morning between 1 and 6 a.m., a portion of the Emergency Room driveway at Lafayette General Medical Center will be under construction.

There will be an alternate route from Hospital Drive with flagmen outside to direct traffic around the Professional Office Building entrance and back into the ER driveway.

This construction will not affect emergency or trauma services at the hospital according to Lafayette General Health System communications Director Daryl Cetnar.

 

 

