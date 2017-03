Acadia Parish (KLFY)– A 16 year girl is missing in Acadia Parish.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson., Erica Jones left her home on March 10, and has not been seen since.

Jones is a 5’1″ 125 pound black female with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing and may be in the Lafayette area, according to Gibson.

Anyone with any information on Jones is asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or your local police department.