Think the press is biased? We should talk

(The Daily Advertiser) – In a nation deeply divided along ideological lines, the press increasingly finds itself at the center of the stories it covers, accused of bias and dishonesty, and seen as promoting a political agenda.

President Donald Trump has been the most critical.

“A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are — they are the enemy of the people,” Trump told the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Feb. 24.

Not everyone agrees, even among Trump’s fellow Republicans – evidence of yet another divide.

“The backbone of democracy is a free press and an independent judiciary,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS. “And they are worth fighting and dying for.”

Although national news outlets are most frequently criticized, local media companies are often viewed through the same lens. That’s why The Daily Advertiser, KADN Fox 15, KATC 3, and KLFY 10 are presenting “Meet the Press,” a chance to discuss, debate and understand the role of the Acadiana press corps.

This event brings together Acadiana audiences and journalists – who want to answer readers’ questions, acknowledge concerns and pull back the curtain on what they do and how they do it.

“Most news organizations work on behalf of citizens, their communities and the truth – not a political philosophy or an audience preference,” said James Flachsenhaar, executive editor of The Daily Advertiser. “To hear some politicians and cable TV hosts tell it, the media is biased and untruthful.

“During a lifetime inside news organizations, I’ve rarely encountered those problems – but that’s beside the point,” Flachsenhaar said. “Such a belief can have a chilling effect on the ability to separate fact from opinion – the cornerstone of participating in the democratic process.

Andrew Shenkan, president and general manager of KATC Communications, said, “KATC is dedicated to being an independent news organization uninfluenced by any political bias or influences in our pursuit to serve the Acadiana community.”

“We have a strong and unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics and best practices. Our newsroom personnel and management team is reflective of the diversity and uniqueness that defines our local culture,” said Shenkan. “We feel as a local broadcaster that it is incumbent upon us to be able to communicate this commitment to the public, so we are glad to be a part of the forum.”

Chris Welty, news director of KADN FOX 15, KLAF NBC and MyAcadianaTV, said “KADN FOX 15 prides itself on truth first and feelings later. As journalists, we listen to our community – the residents, the locals and the people who don’t necessarily have a voice. We are journalists, not heartless robots but, in order to do our job, we have to put our personal feelings aside.

“Sometimes stories get controversial – especially when it comes to politics,” Welty said. “We research, investigate and dig to find the truth. Not everyone will love or even like the stories we tell. Sometimes, we get criticized in public – but that doesn’t stop us. We have to stand by our stories and the hours we put into producing the final product. We’re out there every day with the community working to build a better relationship and understanding of who the media is.”

The event will be moderated by Amy Jones, co-founder and chief communication officer of Edge Ideas, the Louisiana digital and creative advertising agency. Jones works primarily on the company’s public relations, production and political initiatives.

Starting her career as a television anchor, Jones left the newsroom in 2001 and has worked with major brands and political figures for the past 14 years, including the Green Bay Packers, Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey, Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel and CC’s Coffee House.

“Meet the Press” is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Feed & Seed, 106 North Grant Street, Lafayette.

