Two in police custody in LSU abduction, rape case

A person of interest has been taken into custody by the LSU Police Department in the case of a reported abduction and rape near the Kappa Kappa Gamma House on the LSU campus.

LSU PD confirms they have identified a person of interest. The suspect’s vehicle was located on General Adams Ave. Friday afternoon. The initial incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, March 15 around 9:30 p.m.

WAFB’s crew on the scene reports seeing two people being taken into custody, however, LSU PD has not confirmed this. According to a neighbor on the scene, Jamie Robinson, 24, and Frank, 21, were handcuffed by police. The neighbor says Frank is the person of interest while Jamie is in for questioning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case. The investigation is ongoing.