Vigil held in memory of John Jones, the man killed in Hansel Drive shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Friday, a large crowd gathered at Prime Time Car wash to remember John Jones, a son, father, and friend to many in the community.

Friends and family of all ages came together to honor Jones at his business on Moss Street.

Jones’s mother, Jo Ann Laxey, said she couldn’t believe it when she got the call.

“Mrs. Jo, she say, they shot John. It was just devastating. I didn’t know what to do.”

Police said Jones was shot and killed in a shooting on Hansel Drive early Thursday morning, a shooting Laxey said was a senseless act.

“I hope that everybody will try and get along. It doesn’t matter who you are, love each other because they do have a family. Nobody wants to get that call like we received the other morning.”

Laxey said Jones was a loving father and grandfather.

“He was a good father, grand father, son and you know, I just wouldn’t know who would want to do something like this to him.”

“Oh they loved their Paw Paw. That was the hardest thing that we had to do was to tell our kids, his nine grandkids, that they won’t see their Paw Paw no more,” said Jones’s daughter Jewel Jackson.

Shawanah Parker, a close friend of Jones, said she will never forget his smile.

“He was well liked,well loved by a lot of people, always smiling, he never had a bad soul.”

Parker said she prays for peace and justice for her dear friend.

“Justice, and that they find the person that is responsible for his death. I wish I could bring him back.”