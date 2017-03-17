Which J.C. Penney stores are closing in Louisiana?

Amanda McElfresh, The Daily Advertiser Published:
JCPenny photo courtesy MGN

Three Louisiana J.C. Penney stores will close in the coming months.

The stores are at Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge, Park Terrace in DeRidder and North Shore Square in Slidell.

J.C. Penney’s two Lafayette locations will remain open. They are at Acadiana Mall and the Stirling Lafayette Shopping Center on Louisiana Avenue.

J.C. Penney to close up to 140 stores, offer buyouts

Most of the stores that are closing will begin liquidation sales April 17 and close in June.

Like other department store retailers, J.C. Penney has struggled in recent years with declining sales. Other chains, including Macy’s and Sears, have announced closures nationwide in recent months as well.

