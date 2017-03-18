6th annual Brittany Project car show leading to activity center groundbreaking this summer

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY)

(KLFY) – One mother is one step closer to seeing her and her daughter’s dream come true to build a recreation center in St. Mary Parish for those with disabilities.

In fact, that’s what The Brittany Project is all about.

Named after Sandra Saucier’s daughter, Brittany, Saucier felt they needed more recreation for people with disabilities and a place with more of a relaxed atmosphere, rather than a work atmosphere.

This is the sixth year in a row for the car show fundraiser.

Saucier says they are going to break ground on the activity center in the Oaklawn area in June or July of 2017.

She adds that without support of the community, they wouldn’t be able to raise funds year after year.

 

