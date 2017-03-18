Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Baton Rouge

A motorcyclist was killed after veering off a highway Saturday, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Raymond Hawthorne, 43, of Donaldsonville.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said it happened on LA 67 (Plank Road) near Blount Road, which is just north of the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

According to Lee, the investigation so far shows Hawthorne was headed north on Plank Road on a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle when he went off the road in a curve. He added the motorcycle flipped after going off the highway and Hawthorne was thrown off of it. Lee noted investigators have not yet determined what caused the motorcycle to leave the highway.

Lee stated Hawthorne was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. He added it remains unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash and a sample of Hawthorne’s blood was sent for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.