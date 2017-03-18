Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Baton Rouge

WAFB Published:
Photo: MGN

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A motorcyclist was killed after veering off a highway Saturday, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Raymond Hawthorne, 43, of Donaldsonville.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said it happened on LA 67 (Plank Road) near Blount Road, which is just north of the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

According to Lee, the investigation so far shows Hawthorne was headed north on Plank Road on a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle when he went off the road in a curve. He added the motorcycle flipped after going off the highway and Hawthorne was thrown off of it. Lee noted investigators have not yet determined what caused the motorcycle to leave the highway.

Lee stated Hawthorne was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. He added it remains unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash and a sample of Hawthorne’s blood was sent for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s