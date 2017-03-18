Cpl. Nick Tullier receives visit from Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Sgt. Bruce Simmons, others

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Sgt. Bruce Simmons and other members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office traveled to Houston on Friday to cheer on Cpl. Nick Tullier in his recovery.

It has been nearly eight months since Tullier and Simmons were in the middle of a coffee when they heard the call for “officer down.” They dropped everything to rush to the scene, not knowing they would be ambushed.

However, they did not care about their own safety. They needed to get to their fellow deputy and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department who were down.

Tullier took three bullets and continues to fight against all odds at TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital and Simmons, who was shot in the arm, is also still recovering.

Pictured are some members of Tullier’s squad. They include Simmons, Sheriff Gautreaux and other deputies from his traffic division, as well as their supervisor, Capt. Robert Stone.

A run/walk has been put together to help raise money for medical bills for both Tullier and Simmons and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the two sheriff’s deputies.