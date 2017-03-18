Opelousas Fire Dept respond to afternoon house fire

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Crews with the Opelousas Fire Department responded to a house fire that left the home heavily damaged, but the homeowner unharmed.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 8200 block of Bernice Street just after 3:00 p.m.

Assistant Chief Kenny Morel says the fire was under control quickly and is believed to have started in the back of the home.

Morel says the homeowner was inside of the house at the time the fire broke.

Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house and quickly knocked on a door to get the homeowner’s attention so that he could get out safely.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.