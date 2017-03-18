Secret Service arrests bike rack jumper near White House fence

Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 18, 2017

President Trump was spending the weekend away from the White House at his Florida estate.

Last week, an intruder was arrested on the other side of the White House near the South Portico entrance after making it over three fences, the Secret Service said Friday. The agency said the man was on the White House grounds for 17 minutes before he was in custody.