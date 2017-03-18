Woman dies after getting hit by car while crossing highway in Baton Rouge

WAFB Published:
Photo: Pixabay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A woman is dead after getting hit by a car on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Jill Valori, 42.

Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. with BRPD said Valori was hit by a 2015 Toyota Carolla while trying to cross Airline near St. Gerard Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

He added she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s