3 found shot to death in kitchen of New Orleans home

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) – New Orleans Police are investigating a triple homicide in New Orleans East Saturday night.

Police say two men and one woman were found dead in the kitchen of a home in the 6700 block of Brutus, between Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road.

Police Supt. Michael Harrison spoke to reporters just before 10:30 p.m. and said officers were called to the scene on Brutus St. about an hour earlier.

He said the three victims were “mature in age” and appeared to have been shot to death and found in the kitchen of the home.

Harrison said there were no signs of forced entry and investigators were still working to process evidence and any additional clues.

He also asked anyone with information about the killings to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. You do not have to give your name and could earn a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

This is the second triple homicide in just a week in New Orleans. On March 10, a woman and her two children were shot and killed in the 4200 block of Touro Street. The Crimestoppers reward is now up to $10,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the person who killed Monique Smith, 30, and her children Justin Simms, 10, and JuMyrin Smith, 6. A fourth child, 12-year-old A’Miya Smith, was hospitalized following the shooting.

In Jefferson Parish, Sheriff Newell Normand announced on Friday an arrest in a quadruple murder in Metairie.

“This is about the culture of violence that we are trying to change,” Harrison said Saturday when asked about the fact that his officers were investigating a second triple homicide in just one week.