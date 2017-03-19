5-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself in Baton Rouge, police say

WAFB Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A small child was shot Sunday morning, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported detectives began investigating the reported shooting around 11 a.m.

BRPD reported the shooting was accidental and the 5-year-old victim shot herself. When asked if there were going to be any charges against the parents of the child, detectives said they were unsure at this time.

Sources said the child is currently being treated at Our Lady of the Lake. The condition of the child is unknown at the moment.

Earlier reports indicated the victim was two years old, but those were later updated and officials said the victim is at least five years old.

