Argument between teens ends in fatal shooting in St. Tammany Parish

MANDEVILLE, La. (WWLTV) — An argument between two teenagers ended in a fatal shooting Saturday in Mandeville.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jake Mills shot Vincent Cuccia, also 19, several times. Cuccia was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died.

Police say Mills and Cuccia were arguing about a woman before the situation escalated and Mills fatally shot Cuccia.

“This was a senseless killing which resulted in the ruined lives of two young teenagers – one dead and the other who could potentially be sentenced to prison for the rest of his life. Sad,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Mills has been charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Saturday afternoon. No bond has been set.