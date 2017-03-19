East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Saturday night

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot and killed late Saturday night.

The deputy’s name has not been released. Investigators said a suspect was also shot and is in the hospital.

The shooting happened at Classic Cuts barbershop off O’Neal Lane just before 11 p.m.

Louisiana State Police reported the deputy was conducting an investigation at the time.

The wounded deputy was taken to nearby Ochsner Medical Center where he died, according to officials.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said.

“We’re focused on working with the family, praying for the family and making sure that our deputies have the help and the support that they need,” EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks added.

According to Hicks, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux went to be with the deputy’s family.

“The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation at this location,” Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with Louisiana State Police explained. “During that investigation, shots were fired. The deputy sustained life-threatening injuries. A suspect was also shot. That suspect is being treated at an area hospital at this time.”

Louisiana State Police is taking over the investigation.