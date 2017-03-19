Fire at Duson waste facility destroys 5 garbage trucks; authorities investigating

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Duson Fire Department

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are investigating a fire at a trash facility in Duson that destroyed five garbage trucks.

Police Chief Kip Judice said the fire started around 2 a.m. this morning but wasn’t reported until 6:30 a.m. due to fog visibility.

Officials received a call from a volunteer firefighter who smelled smoke in the area of the Waste Connection Incorporated facility at 310 Lexington Drive.

Responding fire crews arrived to find five garbage trucks engulfed in flames.

Judice says authorities are reviewing the facility’s surveillance video to determine if foul play is involved.

No injuries were reported. The fire is being investigated by the Duson Fire Department, Lafayette Fire Department, and its arson investigation team.

Photo Courtesy: Duson Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Duson Fire Department

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s