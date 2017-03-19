Fire at Duson waste facility destroys 5 garbage trucks; authorities investigating

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are investigating a fire at a trash facility in Duson that destroyed five garbage trucks.

Police Chief Kip Judice said the fire started around 2 a.m. this morning but wasn’t reported until 6:30 a.m. due to fog visibility.

Officials received a call from a volunteer firefighter who smelled smoke in the area of the Waste Connection Incorporated facility at 310 Lexington Drive.

Responding fire crews arrived to find five garbage trucks engulfed in flames.

Judice says authorities are reviewing the facility’s surveillance video to determine if foul play is involved.

No injuries were reported. The fire is being investigated by the Duson Fire Department, Lafayette Fire Department, and its arson investigation team.