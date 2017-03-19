Saturday shooting on Simcoe Street leaves victim in critical condition

By Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting in Lafayette Saturday afternoon left one man in critical condition, police say.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the victim was shot while arguing with the suspect in the 1100 block of East Simcoe Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim’s current condition was unknown as of Sunday evening, according to Dugas.

Police have not identified a suspect but say the victim and suspect knew each other.

The case remains under investigation.

