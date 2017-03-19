Slain deputy delivered baby on side of road a year before he was killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Baton Rouge-area sheriff’s deputy who died after being shot late last night delivered a baby on the side of the road one year before he died, WAFB reports.

Sgt. Shawn Anderson, 43, of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, was conducting an investigating at a barber’s shop on O’Neal Lane when he encountered the suspect.

Although the full details of the shooting have not been released, both Anderson and the suspect were shot.

Anderson died from his injuries at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

On March 19, 2016, Anderson and other deputies were responding to an unrelated incident when they were flagged down by a man and his pregnant wife who were on their way to the hospital.

The deputies offered to escort the couple to the hospital but he mother, Laura Walsh, was in labor and told the deputies she wasn’t going to make it there.

Anderson put on gloves and delivered the healthy baby boy Declan in the front seat of the couple’s car on the side of Tiger Bend Road.

“As the baby came out and once I had the baby in my hands, she looked at me and said ‘Please don’t let my baby die’. And my brain just went

to mush,” Anderson told WAFB in a 2016 interview.

Anderson cleared Declan’s airways and then started his breathing by tapping the baby on its bottom.

Walsh was able to meet Anderson on March 23, 2016.

The shooting involving Anderson’s death is now under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.