2017 Chitimacha Louisiana Open tees off this week at Le Triomphe

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The 2017 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented Nacher is back at Le Triomphe Golf Course in Broussard this week!

The Louisiana Open is part of the Web.com tour, which is a professional golf tournament run by the PGA.

The tournament officially starts on Thursday, but this week’s events teed off Sunday with the annual Million Dollar Hole in One Shoot Out.

The Louisiana Open has raised more than $4.5 million for charities in the Acadiana area over its 20-plus year existence.

The tournament is such a success because of volunteers that help everything run smoothly and is still in need of volunteers for this year’s Louisiana Open.

If you or anyone you know would like to volunteer, CLICK HERE.