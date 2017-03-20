Anseman ruled eligible to run for 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal

By Published: Updated:
Vanessa Waguespack Anseman arrives in Lake Charles, La. on March 20, 2017, for a hearing of her appeal to a ruling that she was ineligible to run for Louisiana's 3rd Circuti Court of Appeal.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Vanessa Waguespack Anseman has been ruled eligible to run for 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal at an appeals hearing this morning.

Last week, St. Landry Parish Judge Alonzo Harris ruled that Anseman lacked the required legal experience to run for the state’s second-highest court.

Anseman, along with Susan Theall and Candyce Perret are for the seat vacated by former Appeal Court Judge Jimmy Genovese, who was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in November 2016.

All three candidates are running as Republicans.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, Division B, seat covers cases from eight Acadiana parishes.

 

