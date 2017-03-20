Candidates react to Ansemen ruling

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The two other candidates in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals race are reacting now that fellow candidate Vanessa Anseman has has been declared eligible to run for the position.

This comes just five days before the election on March 25th.

Candidate Candyce Perret said the decision won’t affect her campaign plans.

“Nothing about my campaign has changed no matter what anyone else is doing. I am completely focused on touching as many voters as possible these next five days.”

Meanwhile candidate Susan Theall said she feels the drama surrounding the race has taken away from what is really important.

“Sometimes I think that chaos was designed to distract people from the real issues of the race, and what are the real issues of the race, which person who is running is has the best qualities to serve as court of appeals judge.”

Both Theall and Perret said reaching voters in all eight of the parishes in the district has been challenging.

“It’s been tough to campaign in such a short period of time, but I’ve done everything I can and could in such a short period of time in the last two months to go out and meet as many people as I can,” said Theall.

“We have not had a lot of time, we have eight parishes to cover, it’s a huge district, and I’m just completely focused on trying to meet as many voters as possible,” said Perret.

But the two plan to hit the ground running the remainder of the week.

“I’m going to be trying to reach out to as many voters as I possibly can and I’m trying to get to as many of the eight parishes as I can,” said Perret.

“We do everyday what we’ve done from the very beginning, which is try to reach out and meet as many people as possible, so I will be campaigning through Saturday,” said Theall.