Man accused of killing Baton Rouge deputy identified

The owner of the hair salon where a deputy was killed says the man accused of pulling the trigger was an employee at the store.

Linetta Roach, owner of Classic Cuts hair salon on O’Neal Lane, says she was in Houston, TX when she learned that the incident occurred at her business. She says Brandon Wiley, 30, a barber who worked at the salon was hospitalized after he allegedly shot and killed Sgt. Shawn Anderson, 43.

Officials say Wiley remains in the hospital in critical condition.

According to Roach, the shooting happened inside the store. A large bullet hole can be seen in the front window of the business.

The incident happened at roughly 11 p.m. Saturday evening. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to salon to investigate a reported incident. Details regarding the initial investigation have not yet been released.

Documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison show that Wiley was remotely charged with rape and tattooing/body piercing of minors.

Roach says the alleged shooter was relatively new to the business, but he did have a key to the store. She says this is a privilege shared by all employees.

Like so many, Roach is now trying to make sense of what seems to be a senseless tragedy.

The Louisiana State Police is conducting the investigation.

This is the second fatal deputy-involved shooting in less than a year for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Anderson had been with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for nearly 18 years. He began working at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in May of 1999. He served in various divisions including Parish Prison, Narcotics, K-9, Emergency Services Unit, Maritime Response Team and SWAT. Sgt. Anderson also served in Uniform Patrol at Burbank, Scotlandville and most recently Kleinpeter substation.

Sgt. Anderson was presented the Life Saving Award in 2010 for saving the life of a woman on Old Mississippi River bridge. He was also recognized in 2014 for serving more than sixty high risk warrants in 2013 as a part of SWAT with no injuries or shots fired.

One year ago, Sgt. Anderson was recognized for bringing a life into the world. Anderson and two other deputies were flagged down by a pregnant woman and her husband on the way to the hospital March 19, 2016.

This blow to the tight-knit family of law enforcement comes as they’re still recovering from the 2016 loss of another deputy and two Baton Rouge police officers.

“Always in the back of your mind, you’re thinking about the deputies,” Sgt. Doug Cain with LSP added. “You’re thinking about the family. You’re thinking about law enforcement. It’s been a tough year.”