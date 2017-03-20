Opelousas man wanted for burglarizing several businesses in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are looking for an Opelousas man who is wanted for multiple business burglaries in Ville Platte.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said in a news release that officers have a warrant to arrest Abraham Bradley Chambers, 48, on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Chambers is wanted in connection with several burglaries that occurred over four days between March 15-18, 2017.

The burglaries happened at businesses in the 600 block and 900 blocks of West LaSalle Street and the 600 block of West Main Street.

The business in the 600 block of West LaSalle Street was burglarized twice, on March 15 and March 16. The businesses are within a three block radius of each other.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Abraham Chambers is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313.