Significant amount of drugs seized in Broussard drug bust, 3 arrested

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Three people were arrested and “a very significant amount” of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine, alprazolam, and hydrocodone was seized following a drug bust last week.

St. Martin Parish Public Information Officer Ginny Higgins says it happened in the early morning hours last Tuesday, March 14th after an investigation led agents from State Police, Lafayette Metro Narcotics, St. Martin and St. Mary Parish Sheriffs’ Offices and the DEA to recover the illegal drugs with a street value of $20,000.

Arrested on the scene in the 1000 block of Petroleum Parkway in Broussard were:

44 year old Brook Boudreaux of Breaux Bridge charges include:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III CDS (Hydrocodone)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

Possession of Schedule II CDS (Crack Cocaine Base)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

51 year old Yancy Sonnier of Branch, La. charges include:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

22 year old Brooke Leblanc of Youngsville, LA charges include:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III CDS (Hydrocodone)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

Possession of Schedule II CDS (Crack Cocaine Base)

Obstruction of Justice

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Following their arrests, they were booked in to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.