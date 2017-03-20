Vermilion Parish deputies arrest suspect for drug possession in Abbeville; another suspect sought

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A man found to be in the country illegally was arrested by Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputies after a large amount of marijuana was found at a residence.

Agents conducted a search warrant at the home in the 1800 block of Cherokee Street in Abbeville on March 16th.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon says a Hispanic male was encountered at the residence who identified himself with fictitious documents.

Agents also found a large amount of “high grade” marijuana and a loaded pistol during the search.

The Hispanic man was taken into custody and later identified as Fernando Lopez of Mexico, who agents determined was in the country illegally.

Lopez was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Couvillon says Lopez was detained by Immigrations.

The home owner, Marlon Greene, was not present at the time of the search.

Greene’s whereabouts are unknown and he is currently wanted on active Felony warrants by the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force on the same charges as Lopez.

Anyone with information on Greene’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.