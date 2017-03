LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 2nd Annual Acadiana Po-boy Festival is taking place Saturday, April 1st at Parc San Souci!

The festival begins at 11:00 a.m. and features more than 20 different po-boy vendors from across the state, a po-boy eating contest, the best of the fest award and family entertainment, including live music.

Festivities begin on Thursday night at Pop’s Po-boys with an original festival painting being auctioned off at 7:00 p.m.

