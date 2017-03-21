Baton Rouge police officer in hospital after crash on I-12

WAFB Published:
Photo Credit: WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A veteran law enforcement officer will undergo surgery after he crashed his police vehicle while responding to a call.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was dispatched to a call about an activated alarm at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The officer was driving on I-12 between Millerville and Sherwood Forest Blvd. when he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle.

After swerving, the officer lost control and hit the median.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The officer was taken to the hospital due to a serious head injury. Officials say he is scheduled to have surgery later today.

The officer has only worked with the Baton Rouge Police Department for less than a year, but he previously worked with the Zachary Police Department.

