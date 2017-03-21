Business owners fed up with burglaries in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Last week a burglar kicked into a window at Mae’s Flower Shop in Ville Platte, and Owner Larry Guillory said this isn’t the first time his business was targeted.

Larry Guillory owns Mae’s Flower Shop located on West Main street in Ville Platte, common target for break-ins.

“Last year it happened five times,” said Guillory.

The most recent burglary was just last week.

“Thursday night they broke into our shop right through the front window. They went through the whole shop, dug around. Fortunately we don’t leave cash,” said Guillory.

And his business isn’t the only one dealing with this problem.

The Flower Patch and Medical Resources and Guidance were also targeted.

The three businesses were burglarized over a four day span last week.

These burglaries have become a common occurrence for many businesses.

Employee Christina Ortego said employees now work in pairs to avoid any potential dangers.

“We have to come in by twos because you are in here by yourself and you don’t know what can happen to you.”

Guillory said he feels the problem has gone unnoticed by police.

“One time they found blood, we didn’t hear anything about. They come in, they look around, and ask questions and we show them what happened.”

News Ten reached out to the police chief for comment and he declined an on camera interview.

While in Ville Platte, News Ten learned of another burglary in the city.

Monday night, Rick’s RV Sales was broken into but there was no cash at the store.

It’s unclear if this burglary is connected to the others.