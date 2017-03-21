Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Buffalo Oysters in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Buffalo Oysters.

Here’s the full recipe:

Buffalo Oysters

1/4 cup Crystal Hot Sauce

1/2 large shallot, chopped

1 Tablespoon garlic, chopped

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 stick of butter

Vegetable Oil for frying

1 1/2 cup flour

1 cup masa Harina

1/2 cup corn starch

1/2 cup corn meal

3 Tablespoons creole seasoning plus more for the oysters

Oysters, approximately 6 Dozen (I prefer P&J Brand)

1 mirliton, peeled, seeded and julienne

½ red onion, peeled and julienne

1 carrot, peeled and julienne

1 oz. Steen’s Cane Vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, ground

1 Tablespoon cilantro, chopped

In a large mixing bowl, combine the mirliton, red onions, and carrots. Blend in the vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper, and cilantro. Mix well and set aside.

In a small saucepan combine the Crystal hot sauce with the shallot and garlic. Cook over medium heat until reduced by half. Stir in the cream and reduce for a couple of minutes more. Lower the heat and whisk in the butter a little at a time until it is emulsified. Strain and reserve in a warm spot.

Preheat a fryer or a large heavy pot of vegetable oil over medium high heat to maintain 350 degrees F. In a large bowl whisk together the flour, masa harina, corn starch, corn meal and creole seasoning. Season the oysters with creole seasoning and dust in the flour mixture. Lower into the hot oil and fry for about 2 minutes until crisp. Remove from the oil and place on a plate lined with several layers of paper towels. Toss the oysters in the sauce and serve more sauce on the side.