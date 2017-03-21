Gov. Edwards proclaims today Agriculture Day in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed an official proclamation on Monday declaring March 21, 2017 Agriculture Day in Louisiana.

National Ag Day is also being celebrated in communities and schools across the country today.

The day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America and Governor Edwards says a great debt is owed to the hardworking men and women who raise the quality produce and livestock that all Louisiana families depend on daily.

“Given the two historic floods in March and August, 2016 was a difficult year for many farms, both large and small. I hope that proclaiming Louisiana Ag Day demonstrates our appreciation for the important work being done by this industry to keep our families healthy and productive, especially when that work is most challenging.” said Governor Edwards.

Louisianians depend on a consistently strong $13 billion annual agriculture industry, with about 60% of Louisiana’s agriculture income generated by crops and 40% by livestock and livestock products.

In terms of income generated, the top five agricultural products in the state are sugar cane, rice, cattle, soybeans and cotton.

Louisiana also exports over $8.3 billion in agricultural products annually.

