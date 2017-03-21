Homeowner shoots suspects attempting to rob his Breaux Bridge home

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) A Breaux Bridge man shot two suspects attempting to rob his home early Tuesday morning.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26 year old Joseph Broussard of Morse, and 31 year old Drew Schexnider of Kaplan on attempted robbery charges. News Ten’s Dalfred Jones joins us live with details.

Here’s what we know, around 3 o’clock this morning, two men rang the doorbell at at a home here in the 1000 block of Aguillard Road in Breaux Bridge, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and ultimately, the homeowner shot both suspects.

We caught up with the home owner, here’s what happened from his point of view.

“I believe if I wouldn’t have had my gun, they would’ve killed us. It sounds like they was on a mission.”



Eric Noel says he was awakened by his doorbell at 3 o’clock tuesday morning. Noel says he was about to open the door, but his wife stopped him and told Eric take his gun with him.

“I opened the door and asked the guy what was wrong and he said they needed help, that his car broke down; and I saw him look to his left, so I poked my head out the door and looked to the right, that’s when I saw a guy standing by our our rose bushes all in black and with a face mask and an assault rifle. I hollered at my wife ‘get back he’s got a gun’ and the other one kicked the door in and I just two steps back and started firing.”

Noel says the gunman fell to the ground and other man ran away, but he didn’t know where the man went. He says he kicked the rifle away from the suspect and heard the second suspect revving the engine of the getaway car.

“And that’s when I opened fire on him, and he left.”

A short time after, St. Martin Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the suspect that drove away, about three miles from the crime scene on Latiolais Drive.

“We’re still kind of shook up. You don’t expect something like that at 3 o’clock in the morning.”

Both suspects were taken to the hospital and as of news time, are still in critical condition.

Sheriff’s officials say, during the course of the investigation, it was learned that both suspects are also wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that occurred in Baton Rouge late Monday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Reporting live in Breaux Bridge, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.